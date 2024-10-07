Ola investor furious as shares crash: ‘Bhavish Aggarwal’s arrogance has cost me’

Ola Electric Mobility shares tanked by 8% on Monday in early trade, a day after CEO Bhavish Aggarwal engaged in an ugly spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The crash in share prices has left Ola investors worried, with at least one furious investor slamming Bhavish Aggarwal for his arrogance. Bhavish Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

The investor, named Ganeshan Iyer, took to the social media platform X this morning to say he had sold his Ola Electric shares at a loss of ₹40,000 as he had no expectations from a company led by “such a toxic person.”

Iyer was one of many social media users who slammed Bhavish Aggarwal for his arrogance after the Ola Electric CEO waged a war of words with comedian Kunal Kamra. The spat began after Kamra shared a picture of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust at a service centre and questioned why the company was not acting on customers’ complaints.

Aggarwal reacted furiously, asking Kamra to work at a service centre for a day and using a slew of insults for the comedian. His tirade was slammed as unbecoming for a public personality, with hundreds of social media users objecting to his “crass” and “pedestrian language.”

For Iyer as an Ola investor, however, Bhavish Aggarwal’s social media tirade carried a greater personal significance. He was evidently enraged by the crash in share price a day after the spat grabbed headlines.

“Bhavish Aggarwal’s arrogance has cost me as an investor. I sold off my Ola Shares at a loss of 40k. Can’t expect much from this company. No future with such a toxic person leading it,” Iyer wrote on X this afternoon.

“Kunal Kamra has exposed the devil. I hope other investors also exit with a haircut,” he added.

Take a look at the post below:

Several other X user predicted that Ola Electric shareholders would be furious with the company CEO today as share price nosedived to ₹90.26 apiece.

“Ola has drained its investors wealth. If there is so much disdain for your customers, employees and investors you will never create wealth,” a user said.

X user Piyush, another Ola shareholder, advised Aggarwal to focus on improving customer service instead of getting into fights. “I am not an Ola customer but I am an Ola investor ( even though very tiny) so request you to focus on improving services for customer satisfaction rather than going ahead with ugly spat on social media with people who are just highlighting what everyone already know,” the user said.