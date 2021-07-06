Home / Trending / Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watching Wimbledon match goes viral
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at a Wimbledon match.(File Photo)
Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watching Wimbledon match goes viral

  The old video from 2015 shows Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar sitting beside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma watching a match.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:04 PM IST

In a recent share by the official Facebook profile of Wimbledon, an old clip showing former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli along with wife actor Anushka Sharma, has created a buzz among netizens. The star-studded clip from a Wimbledon match in 2015 has racked up millions of views and swiftly gone viral.

The old video shows Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar sitting beside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Another glimpse of the Tendulkars during another match can also be seen in the clip. “Cricket meets Wimbledon. The Wimbledon Centre Court is no stranger to these two superstars,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli’s interest in Tennis is well-known and the clip proves the same.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 27, the clip has gone viral with over 7.7 million views and tons of reactions from fans.

“Both great ambassadors of sports,” wrote a Facebook user. “Two megastars of cricket,” commented another. “Such a priceless frame in Wimbledon,” said a third.

The 134th edition of Wimbledon Championships kicked off on June 28.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

