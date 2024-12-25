Old photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Santa Claus from 2001 resurfaces on his 100th birthday

An old photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2001 surfaced online on the microblogging platform, capturing a delightful moment where Santa Claus is seen handing him gifts. The image, which is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), has brought smiles to many and reminded people of Vajpayee’s warm and charismatic personality. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee receiving a Christmas gift from Santa Claus.(X/@IndiaHistorypic)

The photo reappears on the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic leader. Atal Bihari Vajpayee stands tall as a statesman and continues to inspire countless people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote today, paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his birth centenary.

"Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about 9 years, we had seen 4 Lok Sabha elections. The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance," the Prime Minister wrote.

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a towering figure in Indian politics and a beloved leader of the nation. Known for his oratory skills and poetic prowess, he served as India’s Prime Minister thrice, leaving a lasting legacy with his vision for economic reforms, infrastructure development, and diplomacy. He was instrumental in conducting the 1998 nuclear tests and launching significant initiatives like the Golden Quadrilateral project to enhance the country’s road infrastructure.

Good Governance Day

December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day in India to honour the birth anniversary of Vajpayee. This year is particularly significant as the nation marks Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, reflecting on his enduring legacy of transparency, efficiency, and people-centric governance.

Introduced by the PM Narendra Modi-led government in 2014, Good Governance Day aims to raise awareness about government accountability and promote efficient service delivery. The occasion is observed annually with activities emphasising the importance of responsible and effective governance.