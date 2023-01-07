Old video of Dolphin jumping over a rainbow goes viral. Watch mesmerising clip

The internet is full of content, and if there is anything that people love watching, it is animal videos. From dogs playing around with their humans to cats jumping around and more; these clips never fail to make us smile. Adding to the list of such videos, here we bring you a mesmersing clip of a dolphin jumping over a rainbow.

In a short clip that was shared on Twitter by @gunsnrosesgirl you can see a vast blue ocean with calming waves. In the middle, a dolphin can be seen jumping. As the mammal makes a jump, a rainbow can be seen just above it. This clip was originally uploaded by Twitter user @jaimenhudson in October 2022.

Take a look at the clip below:

Doesn’t it look mesmersing? Since this clip was re-shared, it has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and has several likes and comments. Many people enjoyed watching the short video.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "We try very hard to amaze others by what we can do. Nature does it every day without trying. All we are here for is to protect and work with it. Not destroy it." A second person added, "Under! Dolphin jumping under a rainbow.” “Or did the dolphin jumped that then exposed a rainbow for a perfect moment captured,” said a third. A fourth user added, “Thank you for sharing- that is beautiful.”