On his daughter’s birth, this father distributed thousands of free golgappas

In a heartwarming incident, a panipuri vendor in Bhopal offered thousands of free golgappas to people to welcome his baby girl on this earth. He intended to send across a message to society to celebrate the birth of a girl child and not discriminate between the genders.

“Beti hai, to kal hai,” said Anchal Gupta as a message to people while offering them the spicy snack in Kolar area of the Madhya Pradesh capital where he owns a stall.

He served pani-puri (golgappa) worth Rs. 35,000 – 40,000 free of cost. However, it did not matter to him as the joy of having a daughter was more than anything else.

The image shows a glimpse of the event.(Life Beyond Numbers)

Gupta was blessed with a daughter on August 17 this year. He also has a son whose birthday happens to fall on September 12. So, he instead decided to celebrate it by announcing the birth of his daughter by offering free pani-puri to the people of Bhopal and spreading the message.

“The birth of the baby girl is a dream come true for me. Since I got married, I always wanted a daughter, but I was first blessed with a son two years back. Yesterday was my son’s second birthday and I decided to celebrate it by announcing the birth of my daughter by offering free pani-puri to the people of Bhopal,” said the man to News 18, who is a Class 8 dropout.

Meet Anchal Gupta, a pani puri seller who celebrated the birth of his daughter by distributing Rs.50,000 worth of the spicy snacks among ppl living there.



Hundreds flocked the busy Kolar area to have pani-puri at Gupta’s stall, and many of them congratulated him over the birth of his daughter and his decision to celebrate it with the gesture of offering the snack free of cost.

“I have small earnings but I wanted to give a message to all those who consider girl child as a burden. I am proud that I have a daughter,” he concluded.

We need more fathers like you, Gupta ji. Your daughter is already blessed to have you.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

