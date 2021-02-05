On public demand, RJ applies to the No.1 Radio Station!
In a never seen before move, Delhi’s No.1 radio station, Fever FM, has roped in RJ Supriya as their evening show presenter, on popular demand! The action started yesterday on Supriya’s Instagram handle where she reached out to her fans via an Instagram poll wanting their suggestion regarding her next career move. The Insta poll saw 71% people wanting her to come on-air with Delhi’s No.1 radio station.
As part of one the fastest recruitments, Supriya reached out to Fever FM, putting forward the public’s demand. The brand lost no time in accepting the verdict of the fans and immediately rolled out the offer letter to the RJ! This bold move by the brand once again establishes Fever FM’s cutting edge and spontaneous approach.
Supriya comes with over 6 years of experience in the radio industry. She would be hosting the evening show in Delhi, starting today from 5-9PM. The show, ‘Online Poore Time’ will be targeted to the millennials and Gen Z, who are forever hooked to the digital medium!
Gaurav Sharma, Programming Head, Fever FM, said “We are extremely pleased to have RJ Supriya on-board with us as our evening show host. The way the entire recruitment panned out in less than 24 hours is truly remarkable! The audience wanted her to be a part of Delhi’s No.1 Radio station and we couldn’t help but oblige! This goes on to show that listeners delight is forever the top-most priority for Fever FM! We look forward to launching our evening show with RJ Supriya and wish her all the success!”
Fever FM is the fastest growing radio network in the country with leadership across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore (Non-Kannada space) and Kolkata. With the first ever acquisition in the history of radio – Fever Chennai, the launch of Fever Hyderabad and 7 stations in UP, Fever FM expanded its footprint from 4 to 13 cities and stations (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Aligarh, and Bareilly). The station has a combined reach of 15MN+ across the Metros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On public demand, RJ applies to the No.1 Radio Station!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hug tent’ at Colorado elderly home lets people embrace their loved ones safely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox