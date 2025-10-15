One of world’s richest royal families set to grow: Prince Mateen and wife Anisha reveal pregnancy

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei has announced that he and his wife, Princess Anisha Rosnah, are expecting their first child. Mateen, son of the Sultan of Brunei, made the announcement on Instagram. Prince Mateen and Princess Anisha of Brunei announce pregnancy(Instagram/@tmski)

The 34-year-old shared a black-and-white photograph that shows him and his wife holding hands on a balcony. Princess Anisha appears to be cradling her baby bump.

“And then there were 3,” the Prince of Brunei captioned the photograph.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the happy couple, who will celebrate their second anniversary in January 2026.

Who is Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei

Prince Abdul Mateen is the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his former second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz. He is currently sixth in line of succession to the throne of the oil-rich country.

Prince Mateen married his childhood friend, Anisha Rosnah, in a lavish 10-day celebration in January 2024.

Anisha, 29, although a commoner before her marriage, hails from a distinguished lineage — her grandfather, Pehin Dato Isa, served as an advisor to the Sultan of Brunei and was a prominent government figure during the 1960s and 1970s.

Her brother, Danial Deen Isa-Kalebic, is known to share a close friendship with Prince Mateen.

The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah is the world’s longest reigning monarch. He comes from a family that has ruled the country for over 600 years. The royal family of Brunei is believed to be one of the world’s richest royal families.