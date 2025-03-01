Only a quick thinker can crack this tricky maths puzzle that 99% of people fail to solve

Mathematics has always been a subject that divides opinions—some love the logical challenges it presents, while others find it intimidating. Even after school, many people shy away from maths, but brain teasers that involve numbers seem to have a different appeal. If you enjoy such mind-boggling puzzles, we have something exciting for you! A maths brain teaser puzzled users on X.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser that’s stumping the internet

A new brain teaser is making waves on social media, leaving users scratching their heads. Shared on X by the account ‘Brainy Quiz’, the puzzle reads:

"99% Failed, 1+3=4, 2+4=10, 3+5=18, 4+6=?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, these equations don’t follow conventional arithmetic rules, making it a challenge to figure out the underlying pattern. Social media users have flooded the comments with their attempts, each trying to decode the logic behind the numbers. While many struggled, only a few managed to crack the pattern and arrive at the correct answer.

Another maths puzzle that had users scratching their heads

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has shared a brain teaser that left netizens puzzled. Earlier, another mathematical challenge was posted, and it sparked a similar debate. The equation read:

"5 × 30 ÷ 3 = ?"

Though it appears to be a straightforward problem, its solution depends on the proper application of mathematical rules. Many users got caught up in confusion, with varying answers flooding the comment section.

Why brain teasers are so popular online

Maths-based brain teasers continue to capture the attention of social media users worldwide. These puzzles offer an engaging way to challenge one’s problem-solving skills, often making people think outside the box. While some approach them for fun, others take them as a serious test of their logical thinking abilities.

So, do you have what it takes to solve this viral brain teaser? Drop your answers and see if you can prove yourself among the rare 1% who cracked it!