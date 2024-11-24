'Only believe in Jassi bhai': Memes flood the internet as Jasprit Bumrah steals the show in IND vs AUS in Perth

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 commenced with an action-packed first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. On Day 3 of the first Test, India’s rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show, bringing up a well-deserved century against Australia. Bumrah's five-wicket haul sparked memes.(Instagram/worldofcricketmemes_)

However, it was Jasprit Bumrah who stole the limelight earlier in the match with a fiery spell of bowling. The Indian pace spearhead was unstoppable as he bowled Australia out for just 104, giving India a critical 46-run first-innings lead. Bumrah’s stunning five-wicket haul was the highlight of Day 2, where his precision and skill dismantled the Australian lower order.

Bumrah struck early on Day 2, removing wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in the second over. The stand-in captain, leading India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma due to paternity leave, delivered a perfect ball. Coming around the wicket, Bumrah shaped the ball in before getting it to move away, forcing Carey to edge it to Rishabh Pant, who made no mistake behind the stumps. This wicket was the start of an incredible performance, with Bumrah finishing with outstanding figures of 5 for 30. This marked his 7th five-wicket haul in SENA countries, equalling the record held by Kapil Dev for the most by any Indian bowler.

Memes flood social media

As expected, the internet quickly caught fire with memes celebrating Bumrah’s brilliance. His heroic performance has sparked a wave of humour and creativity among cricket fans, with many sharing their favourite memes and reactions. Bumrah’s contribution not only lifted India’s spirits but also created a viral buzz across social media platforms.

Check out the hilarious memes here:

A tough start for India

The Test began with India being asked to bat first after Bumrah won the toss. However, the Australian pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, proved too strong for India’s top order, bundling them out for just 150 runs. Despite the early setbacks, Bumrah’s leadership and his bowling heroics have ensured that India remains firmly in the contest, with the match delicately poised heading into the final stages.