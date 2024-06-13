‘Oracle stock is up?': Meme tsunami after Saurabh Netravalkar dismisses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Saurabh Netravalkar’s star rose higher after the India-born US cricketer dismissed India's superstar batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the first two overs of the India vs USA clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday. India-born USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the India vs USA T20 World Cup clash.(LinkedIn/Nidhi Netravalkar)

A software engineer who moonlights as a cricketer, Netravalkar has been in fine form during the ongoing T20 World Cup. His background as an Indian techie who coded his way to an American citizenship and then pursued his dream of playing cricket has already been discussed, dissected and widely praised on social media. Netravalkar’s dream spell against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also prompted a meme frenzy on X, the social media platform earlier known as Twitter, as well as on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In fact, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Saurabh Netravalkar’s stunning performance in the T20 World Cup has coincided with a rise in Oracle’s stock, where he works as a “Principal Member of Technical Staff.”

Take a look at some of the memes:

Oracle shares gained 13% to close at a record $140.38 Wednesday in New York, the biggest single-day increase since December 2021, Bloomberg reported. The company, known for its database software, reported better-than-expected bookings and announced partnership deals with tech rivals like Open AI and Google, which sent its stock soaring.

Netravalkar’s “stellar CV”, meanwhile, also became the subject of many lighthearted posts. The 32-year-old has been with Oracle for the last eight years. Although he is currently representing the US cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup, he once played for the Mumbai cricket team.

A number of users even called on Oracle to give him a raise

India qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup following a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in the Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday.

It was a hard-fought victory for India after the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply in the first three overs. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav held their composure to ensure India maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament. The duo stitched the match-winning stand of 72 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)