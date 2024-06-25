Anand Mahindra's ‘sleep well’ post after India’s win over Australia goes viral: ‘New wizards of…’

T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Australia: As a passionate cricket fan, Anand Mahindra often takes to X to express his opinions and emotions. His support for Team India is unwavering, and he recently shared a post celebrating India’s win against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With this victory, India became the third country to secure a spot in the semi-finals, after England and South Africa. In his post, the business tycoon referred to the players as the “new Wizards of Oz”. T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Australia: What did Anand Mahindra post about the match between the two cricket giants? (File Photo)

He shared the post while replying to a media outlet's share announcing India’s win over Australia. “India beat Australia by 24 runs to set semifinal vs England,” reads the outlet's X post.

Take a look at what Anand Mahindra wrote in response:

T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Australia: Anand Mahindra's viral X post. (X/@anandmahindra)

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 74,000 views and close to 4.100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also reacted to the post using thumbs-up emoticons.

How did X users react to Anand Mahindra’s post?

“Sir, did you watch the match or not?” asked an X user, referencing an old X post by Anand Mahindra in which he shared how he doesn’t watch a match by India for fear that his watching it will cost the team the game.

Another joined in and posted, “Hoping, sir, you ain't watching the match in Semis”.

A third person added, “You are absolutely right”.

A fourth wrote,” Can’t agree more”.

Indian cricket began its T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a match against Ireland, followed by one against Pakistan—and it emerged victorious in both. Subsequently, through other matches against different teams, India secured the semifinal berth after beating Australia by 24 runs in a Super 8 game that took place in Daren Sammy Cricket Ground located in Gros Islet, St Lucia. India is all set to face England in the semi-final at Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 27.

