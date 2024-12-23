Only genius-level thinkers can solve this seemingly simple yet tricky riddle

If you’re a fan of brain teasers and riddles, there’s a new challenge making waves on social media. Shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account Brainy Bits Hub, this puzzle has left many scratching their heads. A brain teaser about apples went viral, puzzling users with its tricky answer.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

“There were 4 apples. You take away 3. How many do you have?”

At first glance, it seems like a straightforward question, but it’s trickier than you might think. The answer has sparked debate, with users providing a mix of logical and creative solutions.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

A glimpse at earlier challenges

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has captivated social media users with their mind-bending puzzles. Another riddle they shared earlier gained significant attention:

“What comes once in a century, twice in a lifetime, and never in a thousand years?”

The cryptic nature of these riddles has left people scratching their heads while enjoying the thrill of solving them.

Why do brain teasers capture attention so easily?

Brain teasers like these are more than just puzzles—they're exercises in lateral thinking that challenge your cognitive skills. In an age of short attention spans, they offer a quick mental workout and a sense of accomplishment when solved.

Additionally, the simplicity of such questions makes them widely accessible, while their hidden complexity encourages sharing and discussion. Social media platforms like X amplify their reach, creating a buzz as users attempt to outwit one another.

Thinkyou’re a pro at solving riddles?

If you believe you’ve mastered the art of cracking brain teasers, these riddles are your next test. Can you solve them within seconds and join the ranks of riddle champions online? Dive in, share your answers, and see if you’ve got what it takes to decipher these clever puzzles.