You're a certified genius if you can answer this mind-boggling brain teaser in under 15 seconds

Social media platforms are abuzz with fascinating riddles and puzzles that spark curiosity and fuel debates. If you're someone who loves brain teasers, we've got an exciting challenge for you! A riddle shared on X stumped many.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Only extraordinary IQ holders can solve this riddle that’s leaving everyone perplexed)

Recently, a riddle was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user Brainy Bits Hub. It reads:

"What comes once in a century, twice in a lifetime, and never in a thousand years?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

Can you crack it? This riddle has left many scratching their heads while others proudly flaunt their answers.

A puzzle that intrigued many on Threads

Another intriguing teaser recently made rounds on Threads, courtesy of the account @financial_literacy_pro. It posed a different kind of challenge:

"212 = 25, 213 = 36, 214 = 47, 215 = ??"

These seemingly straightforward puzzles often have answers that require sharp logical thinking or a creative perspective. Think you can solve this one?

Why does the internet love brain teasers?

Brain teasers are not just about fun—they stimulate cognitive abilities, improve problem-solving skills, and offer a quick escape from the mundane. The element of challenge and the satisfaction of arriving at the right answer make them irresistible for many.

The rise of social media has amplified the reach of such puzzles, with users sharing and solving them across platforms. These riddles often spark lively discussions, with some users diving deep into logic while others add humorous twists.

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle, you’ll earn the crown of ultimate genius)

Are you a brain teaser enthusiast?

If you think you’re a champion at solving riddles, these viral puzzles are your chance to shine. Take a moment, challenge yourself, and share your answers with the world. Who knows—you might just become the next internet genius for your creative solutions!