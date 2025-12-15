‘Only in India’: Car horn breaks from overuse, foreign woman shares amusing road trip moment

A foreign woman travelling through India has sparked laughter online after sharing an unusual moment from her road journey. The video, posted on Instagram by a traveller named Emma, shows her sitting inside a car while her driver repeatedly presses the horn, only to realise that it has stopped working altogether. A foreign woman travelling in India went viral after showing how constant honking caused a car horn to give up mid journey.(Instagram/discoverwithemma_)

A moment captured on camera

In the clip, Emma can be heard urging the driver, saying, “Press the horn, press the horn.” The driver responds with a laugh, admitting, “Nothing is working.” The light hearted exchange leaves everyone in the car amused, before Emma concludes the video by saying, “This is music to my ear.”

The text overlaid on the video summed it up neatly, reading, "Only in India does the horn break from overuse."

Why the horn stopped working

Emma elaborated on the incident in the caption accompanying the post, sharing her observations of driving culture in India. “Indian honking is wild. People beep to overtake, to warn, to say ‘I’m here’ and even in standstill traffic when no one is moving and there is literally nothing to beep at,” she wrote.

Describing the journey from Cherrapunji to Shillong, she added, “On our drive from Cherrapunji to Shillong, our driver was honking so much the horn literally gave up mid journey. Just stopped working. Fully retired. And the funniest part? He kept pressing it like it would magically come back to life.”

She went on to reflect on the overall experience, noting, “India’s roads are chaotic, loud, unhinged. But you embrace the madness, it genuinely becomes part of the charm.”

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts with humour

The clip has drawn a wave of amused reactions from social media users, many of whom related to the experience. One viewer commented, “Oh my gosh. It is funny,” while another joked, “Indian drivers: Press horn to unlock patience mode.”

Others appreciated the joy captured in the moment, with one person writing, “So nice to see how happy you all.” A more tongue in cheek reaction read, “I hope this happens to all the cars in our country so that we civilians can live with peace for atleast 1 day.” Another user summed up the general mood by saying, “This is hilarious. Omg.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)