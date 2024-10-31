Only the most skilled puzzle-solvers can crack this mind-bending equation in 15 seconds

Brain teasers have surged in popularity across social media platforms, providing a mix of entertainment and mental challenge that many find hard to resist. These puzzles, which test users’ logic, observation, and problem-solving skills, have captivated countless internet users. From hidden object puzzles to complex riddles, brain teasers offer not only fun but also a rewarding sense of achievement. The latest teaser to take over social media is a mathematical puzzle that’s causing users to scratch their heads and double-check their answers. Brain teaser went viral as users engaged with a challenging math puzzle. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Only a true detective can figure out the thief in this mind-bending snowy day mystery)

The puzzle that’s stumping internet

The latest brain teaser, shared on the platform X by the account Brainy Bits Hub, presents four basic equations. The teaser begins with a sequence showing values for each letter: “M + M = 20,” “N + N = 10,” and “O + O = 8.” The final equation, however, is where the challenge lies: “What is M + N × O = ?”

Check out the post here:

With nearly 5k views and counting, the post has generated lively discussion as users debate the answer and question each other’s logic. The puzzle is deceptively simple, requiring only basic operations, yet it has puzzled many who attempt to solve it.

Users weigh in with mixed reactions

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the puzzle, with some claiming it’s easy while others express frustration at the misleading simplicity. One user commented, “I thought this would be straightforward, but I keep getting different answers. Definitely trickier than it looks!” Another chimed in, “Love these kinds of puzzles! Took me a few tries, but I finally cracked it.”

Others, however, weren’t as successful in their attempts. “I’ve tried every possible calculation, but I just can’t get it right,” one frustrated commenter admitted, adding a few laughing emojis to express their disbelief. Another user shared, “I was so sure my answer was correct, but now I’m not even sure if I’m doing basic math correctly anymore.”

(Also read: CEO gives candidates this brain teaser during job interviews. Can you solve it in 3 seconds?)

Yet some users seemed to thrive on the challenge, with one writing, “This is the best puzzle I’ve seen in ages! I’m going to send it to my friends and see who can solve it first.” Another user added, “If nothing else, this puzzle has taught me to be more careful in reading equations!”