Only a clever detective can figure out the culprit in this mind-bending mystery

Brain teasers are extremely popular on the internet, captivating millions with their mix of challenge and fun. These mind-bending puzzles test not only logic and observation skills but also the patience and persistence of viewers. From hidden objects to riddles that require careful scrutiny, brain teasers offer a satisfying sense of achievement when solved. And now, a new puzzle is going viral online, inviting readers to take on the role of detective in a snowy suburban mystery. A snowy day mystery will force you to put on your thinking caps to work out who is the thief.(X/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

A snowy day mystery

The setup is simple: a theft occurred on a snowy day, and all four suspects – Alex, Ben, Rick, and Maria – claim they were at home when it happened.

But something doesn’t add up!

One among Alex, Ben, Rick, and Maria is lying, and the only clue is in the image that has been shared on X with the caption: “There was a theft on a snowy day, but everyone claimed that they were home. One of them was lying. Who is the thief?”

The image shows four houses, each belonging to a different suspect. Each house is covered in snow, as are the cars in the driveways, but subtle details in the scene reveal who was out carrying out the theft.

It’s up to you to spot the culprit by examining the clues in the image. Take a look at the image below:

The solution

The brain teaser has gone massively viral on X, collecting over 2 million views in a day. The general consensus on the social media platform was that Rick is the liar and thief.

“Snow accumulated under Rick’s car, unlike the other three, which had no snow beneath them because their vehicles had been parked there, blocking the snowfall. Rick must have left earlier, allowing the snow to collect in his absence,” one X user said.

Another person pointed out how Rick’s car had accumulated slightly less snow compared to other cars, indicating that it was not in the driveway the entire time.

“Rick is the only one with snow under the car which suggests the ground was exposed. One thief and apparently only one person left home,” a user said.