News / Trending / Only those with good maths skills can solve this brain teaser. Are you one of them?

Only those with good maths skills can solve this brain teaser. Are you one of them?

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 06, 2024 09:02 AM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram. Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

Do you think you’re good at maths? If yes, prove your skills with this brain teaser. This seemingly simple puzzle might leave you wondering about the correct solution. Are you up for the challenge?

Will you be able to solve it? (Instagram/@ Current Affairs.)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page Current Affairs. The question reads, “You know 2 + 2 comes to the same as 2 x 2. Now find a set of three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied.” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: ‘90% will fail to solve this puzzle.’ Can you?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being shared, it has gained more than 500 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out what people said as the answer to this puzzle:

An individual wrote, “1×2×3 = 1+2+3.”

A second comment, “Answer: 1+2+3 = 6. 1×2×3 = 6.”

A third added, “0+0+0=0. And 0*0*0=0.”

What do you think is the correct solution to this maths-related brain teaser?

Earlier another such maths brain teaser had caught the attention of many. It was shared on X by Tansu Yegen. The puzzle stated, "Fill in the blanks to make the expression true. 72 + 3_8 = 47."

Will you be able to solve this?

