Only those with unmatched problem-solving skills can solve this tricky maths puzzle

For many of us, mathematics in school was a subject that not only demanded endless practice but also caused anxiety before exams. However, when it comes to brain teasers, the experience is quite different. Unlike traditional maths problems, these puzzles make learning fun and encourage logical thinking in a more engaging way. If you enjoy solving tricky maths puzzles, a new brain teaser is here to test your skills. A maths brain teaser on X left users puzzled over the correct answer.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A challenging maths riddle has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named ‘Brainy Quiz.’ The puzzle reads: “Only for Genius: 5 + 5 × 5 - 5 + 5” and presents four answer choices: 30, 50, 0, and NOT.

This simple-looking equation has left many puzzled, with some confidently picking an answer while others debate the correct order of operations. The challenge follows the BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction) rule, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from arguing over the solution.

Another tricky puzzle

This is not the first time ‘Brainy Quiz’ has shared a maths puzzle that has left people scratching their heads. Previously, the account posted a brain teaser that confused thousands of users. The puzzle read:

“1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 5+8=? 97% will fail this test.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Many struggled to find the pattern behind the equations, leading to numerous explanations in the comments. Some users solved it quickly, while others debated different possible solutions, showcasing how maths can be both exciting and perplexing.

The internet’s never-ending craze for maths brain teasers

Maths-based puzzles continue to fascinate people online. They not only test problem-solving abilities but also spark lively discussions among netizens. Such challenges are widely shared across social media, as people enjoy competing to find the correct answer. These brain teasers encourage logical thinking and keep users engaged, making them a fun way to improve mental agility.

So, are you up for the challenge? Try solving this puzzle and see if you can crack the correct answer.