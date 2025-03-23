This challenging maths puzzle has left 97% of people clueless, can you crack it?

Mathematical brain teasers have become a favourite pastime for puzzle enthusiasts, challenging both logical reasoning and problem-solving skills. These puzzles not only test mathematical aptitude but also encourage lateral thinking. If you're a fan of mind-bending challenges, a new teaser is making waves on social media, leaving netizens scratching their heads. A maths brain teaser on X puzzled users with its unusual pattern.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: You'll be known as a true maths whiz if you solve this mind-boggling number puzzle)

The brain teaser

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brain Quiz has stumped users with its unusual pattern. The puzzle reads:

"1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 5+8=?, 97% Will fail this test."

The unconventional equations sparked a debate, with many struggling to identify the logic behind the sequence. While some users attempted to solve it using basic arithmetic, others suggested a hidden pattern that required a deeper mathematical approach.

Check out the puzzle here:

Another mind-boggling challenge

This isn’t the first time a tricky puzzle has baffled social media users. Another teaser, shared by the account Brainy Quiz, reads:

"48, 28 = 38; 12, 8 = 10; 6, 24 = 15; 36, 4 = ?"

Puzzles like these have gained massive traction as they push users to think outside the box. Some commenters joked that their school maths didn’t prepare them for such challenges, while others were determined to crack the code.

Why are brain teasers gaining popularity?

The rise of brain teasers can be attributed to their engaging and competitive nature. Social media platforms provide instant feedback, allowing users to discuss and debate answers with others worldwide. Additionally, solving puzzles is known to enhance cognitive skills, improve concentration, and boost problem-solving abilities.

(Also read: This maths puzzle may seem simple but only a few get it right, can you solve it?)

With the internet buzzing over the latest viral brain teasers, many users are eager for more. Whether you're a maths whiz or just someone who enjoys a mental workout, these puzzles offer a fun and stimulating challenge.

Are you able to crack the code? Give it a try and see if you can outsmart the 97% who reportedly fail the test!