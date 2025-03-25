This mind-boggling maths puzzle has left even the smartest minds baffled, can you solve it?

Mathematics has always been a subject that sparks debate—some enjoy its logical nature, while others find it frustrating. However, when numbers are used in brain teasers, even those who usually avoid maths feel compelled to solve the challenge. A new mathematical puzzle, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brain Quiz, has left many intrigued. A maths brain teaser on X puzzled users with its unusual number patterns.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle that’s got everyone thinking

The brain teaser presents a series of equations that do not follow conventional arithmetic rules:

"5+3=28, 9+1=810, 8+6=214, 5+4=19, 7+3=??"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the equations appear incorrect. However, there is a hidden pattern that requires lateral thinking to decode. Unlike traditional maths problems, this puzzle forces problem-solvers to think beyond basic operations and uncover the logic behind the numbers.

This is not the first time Brain Quiz has shared such a challenge. An earlier brain teaser posted on X similarly left people struggling to figure out the answer. It read:

"1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 5+8=?, 97% will fail this test."

Both puzzles follow an unconventional approach to mathematical problem-solving, requiring participants to move beyond standard calculations and look for patterns.

Why maths brain teasers are so popular

Mathematical puzzles like these continue to engage people on social media because they test logical reasoning skills in unexpected ways. Unlike straightforward sums, these challenges demand a fresh perspective and often lead to multiple interpretations before arriving at the correct answer.

The appeal of such puzzles lies in the mental challenge they present. They encourage people to break away from routine thought processes and apply creative thinking. This is why maths-based brain teasers remain popular—they provide a fun yet challenging way to stimulate the brain.

While the exact logic behind the viral puzzle may not be immediately obvious, the challenge lies in figuring out the hidden rule governing the equations. Whether or not one arrives at the correct answer, attempting to solve these brain teasers serves as a great mental exercise for those who enjoy problem-solving.