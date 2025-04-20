Menu Explore
Optical illusion: Only those with laser-sharp eyesight can count how many people are in this image

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 20, 2025 02:30 PM IST

An optical illusion showing an office scene puzzled users on Facebook as they struggled to count how many people were actually in the room.

Optical illusions are a fascinating type of brain teaser that challenge our perception and push our brains to think beyond the obvious. These clever puzzles often trick our eyes, making us question what we’re really seeing. They’re not only fun to solve but also provide a great mental workout. If you're someone who enjoys giving your mind a twist with visual riddles, then this one might just leave you scratching your head.

This viral optical illusion puzzled users as they tried to count the number of people hidden in a circular office setup.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)
This viral optical illusion puzzled users as they tried to count the number of people hidden in a circular office setup.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle that's got the internet talking

An optical illusion shared on Facebook by the page Minion Quotes is making the rounds online, and for good reason. The image shows a modern office layout with several workstations arranged in a circular pattern. At first glance, it appears to be a relatively normal scene. However, there's a catch – the caption challenges viewers to “Test your eyesight” and poses the question, “How many people are in this room?”

Check out the puzzle here:

That’s where the fun begins.

The image plays tricks on your vision, making it difficult to immediately count the number of people present. Some figures are hidden in plain sight, others blend into the background, and a few might just be figments of your imagination if you’re not paying close attention. It's one of those puzzles where the more you look, the more your certainty fades.

Optical illusions like this one have become popular on social media, drawing in users of all ages who enjoy a good challenge. The comment section under the original post is filled with guesses ranging from seven to thirteen, with no clear consensus.

“I stared at it for five minutes and still not sure if I counted everyone,” one user wrote. Another joked, “I think the coffee machine is a person now – help!”

Such puzzles remind us how our brains and eyes can sometimes be at odds, and why we shouldn’t always trust our first impression. Whether you get the right answer or not, the fun lies in the attempt.

So, how many people do you see in the room?

