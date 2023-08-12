There’s an owl hidden in this picture. Can you spot it in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are fun to explore and if you also think just that, then here is a one such picture that will leave you amused. This apparently unassuming image of a field actually turns incredible when you spot an owl hiding in plain sight. Are you up for the challenge to find the hidden bird?

The owl-related optical illusion has left people baffled. ( Hemant K)

“Spot the camouflaged Rock Eagle owl,” reads the caption posted along with the image on Reddit. It is also mentioned in the post that the photo is captured by an individual named Hemant K. At first glance, it seems like the image is of a field filled with small grass and rocks. However, a closer look reveals that there is a tiny owl too.

Do you think you can solve this owl-related optical illusion in five seconds?

Though the post wasn’t shared recently, it is still captivating to solve. Don’t you agree? Netizens certainly found the optical illusion interesting. And, many also took to the comments section to share how it was quite difficult to spot the owl.

How did Reddit users react to this own-related optical illusion?

“I’d have NEVER spotted it. Took me a while even after being told,” shared a Reddit user. “That is one superbly camouflaged owl. He's an utter genius and I am a complete dunce for missing him for so long. Hats off to you little one,” posted another. “I can’t even believe it’s real. It’s so cute!” expressed a third. “It's so bizarre that I couldn't see it while searching, looked away and saw it instantly when I looked back,” commented a fourth. “I know! I swear I looked in that exact spot and there was nothing there, then I looked up and looked back and there he was,” wrote a fifth. Did you manage to spot the owl hidden in plain sight? How long did it take you?

