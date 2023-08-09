Home / Trending / Close your eyes to see this magical Harry Potter optical illusion

Close your eyes to see this magical Harry Potter optical illusion

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 09, 2023 05:28 PM IST

This optical illusion has left many on Instagram stunned. Check it out for yourself here.

An optical illusion has taken over social media by storm as it can only be seen with one's eyes closed. Wondering how that works? Let us tell you. (Also Read: You can only see this optical illusion with your eyes closed. Try it now)

Harry Potter optical illusion created by an Instagram artist.(Instagram/@RishiDraws)
In this optical illusion, created by Instagram user Rishi Draws, you can see him creating the image of Harry Potter using specific colours. He go on to ask viewers to keep staring at a dot that he draws in the image. Incredibly, the moment you close your eyes, the optical illusion becomes visible, as if it magic.

Watch the video of this Harry Potter optical illusion here:

This post was shared last year in November. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The post has also garnered close to 10,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several individuals were left speechless by this optical illusion.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, “I saw Harry Potter with long hair! Am I the only one?” A second posted, “Wow, this is crazy!” A third commented, “Woah, this is so cool!” A fourth added, “Mind-blowing.” A fifth said, “Oh my God, it worked.”

What do you think about this optical illusion? Were you able to see Harry Potter with your eyes closed?

