Seoul, With their Davis Cup tie against Korea hanging by a thread after losing both singles on Friday, India made a desperate change to their doubles combination and it paid off as Dhakshineswar Suresh and N Sriram Balaji fought their way past Ui-sung Park and Ji-sung Nam to keep the visitors' hopes alive. India stay alive as Dhakshineswar-Balaji deliver in Seoul

India needed something different after falling 0-2 behind and they turned to Dhakshineswar, replacing Niki Poonacha with the player they believed had the level and temperament to produce a result in the most difficult circumstances.

It was a calculated gamble and one that eventually worked as they won 6-3 3-6 6-3.

India have erased a 0-2 deficit to win a Davis Cup tie only twice before, in 2010 and 2018. Now, with one victory secured, the burden shifts to Sumit Nagal.

The Indian No. 1 must beat Korea's top-ranked player Soonwoo Kwon in the first reverse singles to keep alive India's bid for another remarkable comeback.

The opening set offered an immediate indication of India's intent. Rather than allowing the Koreans to settle, the Indians repeatedly attacked Nam's serve, with both players stepping in to hammer returns and winners.

They created four break opportunities in one game before finally making the pressure tell. Balaji produced a fierce return to create the first chance, Dhakshineswar came up with a winner for the second and then forced another opportunity with his forehand return.

The Koreans survived through some impressive net play, but the pressure was relentless. Eventually, Balaji found a volley winner that finally broke their resistance.

From there, India played with the confidence of a team that had nothing to lose.

Balaji was particularly assured, holding his serve comfortably and giving the Koreans very little to attack. Dhakshineswar was equally composed, while their returning continued to keep Nam under pressure.

Another assault on Nam's serve late in the set produced set-point opportunities, but Park stood firm. India, though, had already done enough damage and Balaji closed out the set without losing more than two points on his serve.

The Koreans responded differently in the second set.

The frantic exchanges of the opening set gave way to a much tighter contest, with both pairs protecting their serves and refusing to give away cheap points. Park and Dhakshineswar, in particular, were rock solid behind their deliveries.

But the match turned on one difficult service game for Balaji.

A Nam winner put the Indian under pressure and a wide forehand return from Balaji left the Koreans with two break chances. India saved the first, but a double fault on the second handed Korea the opening they had been waiting for.

For the first time, the Koreans had control.

Nam consolidated the break and Dhakshineswar did his part to keep India in the set, but Park held firm when it mattered and Korea levelled the match.

At 1-1, the contest was effectively reset.

The third set had a different feel altogether. Every point carried the weight of the tie. There were longer exchanges, fewer free points and almost no room for a lapse in concentration.

Even the strongest servers were being dragged into uncomfortable service games.

Dhakshineswar had to fight hard to hold, while Park also found himself under pressure. In the sixth game, Dhakshineswar produced a fine volley winner to take Park to deuce, but the Korean responded with quality serving to escape.

India kept pushing. And when the breakthrough finally came, it was decisive.

Nam's serve, which had been repeatedly targeted from the opening set, finally cracked under the pressure. India broke him to love in the eighth game, with Dhakshineswar producing the winner that gave Balaji the chance to serve for the match.

The Koreans were not finished. Balaji found himself at 30-30, with the possibility of the match slipping away still very real.

Then came the moment that summed up India's performance.

Dhakshineswar moved in and put away an easy winner to bring up match point. On the next point, with both Koreans charging towards the net, he delivered again, finding a winner that flew beyond their reach.

India had survived.

The comeback was complete in the doubles, but the larger battle is far from over.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.