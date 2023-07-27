Optical Illusion: What animal do you see in this pic - bull or elephant?

The Internet is a storehouse of optical illusions that never fail to amaze us. These illusions play with our perception and challenge our ability to interpret reality. From objects that defy geometry to photos that prompt us to look at them twice, these illusions leave us looking at our screens endlessly. Now, an optical illusion carved on the wall of Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu has gained traction online. The illusion features two animals with conjoined heads. Can you identify them?

Optical Illusion: The image features two animals. What animal do you see in this pic?(Reddit/@EvaRaw666)

“A 12th-century optical illusion from Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India. What animal do you see?” reads the caption of the picture shared on the Reddit community ‘opticalillusions’ by a user ‘EvaRaw666.’ The image features a sculpture carved out of stone in a temple in Tamil Nadu. What animal do you first in this optical illusion?

Take a look at the optical illusion carved out of a stone below:

The optical illusion was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated numerous upvotes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion in Shri Airavatesvara Temple:

A Redditor posted, “Elephant hugging a bull, but the elephant’s face is obscured.” “2 animal bodies with a fish head in the middle,” shared another. What animal do you see in this picture?

If you are looking for yet another optical illusion to put your brain to the test, we have an optical illusion that will do the trick. Although the optical illusion is old, it still has the power to leave you perplexed. The optical illusion features a shoe, and the debate is around its colour. While many think it is grey and mint, others believe it is pink and white. Some even reported seeing a combination of green, grey, and pink hues.

