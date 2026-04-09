‘Oracle’ effect: Mass layoffs force family in US to reverse migrate to India

A viral Reddit post has highlighted the urgent reality being faced by many expat tech workers following recent mass layoffs at Oracle. After the company eliminated 30,000 roles globally, one Indian expat couple shared their "wise yet difficult" decision to return to India as their 60-day grace period looms. The post has sparked a wave of support and practical advice on how to navigate the logistical and professional challenges of "reverse migration" on such a tight timeline. A Reddit user shared that their spouse was impacted by the recent Oracle mass layoffs. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“Spouse got laid off from Oracle. 60 days starts soon, hence returning to India. Any advice is appreciated!” a Reddit user wrote.

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Explaining the situation, the person posted, “My spouse was recently impacted by the company-wide layoffs at Oracle USA. His 60-day grace period starts on 11th April 2026. No PERM, no I-140, so he can't renew his H1B.”

The expat continued, “I got laid off in October 2025, and have been out of a job ever since, and was awaiting my H4 visa. With advice from our legal counsel, and with no time left for anything to happen, we've made the difficult yet wise decision to return to India.”

“We plan to be back around July of this year. We've now switched gears to take steps to rebuild our lives in India. How have people charted their timeline professionally to land a job around the time they returned to India? How long does it take to land a job once we return?” the person asked.