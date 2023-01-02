‘Original 2 States’: Chetan Bhagat, Anusha Bhagat pose at IIM-A reunion

Chetan Bhagat has a huge fan following among the Indian youth for his books that bring forth the issues they face. So, when his novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage was published in 2009, it obviously became a huge hit. The novel is about a couple who are from two Indian states and are deeply and madly in love. Their fun-filled love story gets tangled when they decide to marry and embark on a journey to convince their parents. The novel, narrated in the first person, became so popular that it was later adapted into a Bollywood film featuring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The author has now taken to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his wife, Anusha Bhagat, on their 25th reunion at IIM Ahmedabad, and it has enchanted fans. “25 years later…,” wrote Chetan Bhagat while sharing the pictures on Twitter. He also posted several hashtags, including #theoriginal2states #25threunion #iima #anushabhagat. The first picture shared by Bhagat is a still from the film 2 States, while the second shows the real-life couple that inspired the novel - Chetan Bhagat and Anusha Bhagat.

Take a look at Chetan Bhagat’s tweet below:

The tweet was made a day ago, and it has since gathered more than 3.1 lakh views, over 4,000 likes and several comments and retweets.

Here’s what people shared in the comments section:

“I haven’t read any of the books but the movies were excellent. You both look great in the pics. Enjoy,” commented an individual. “Chetan Bhagat, it’s been a long time since a fun novel from you. Look forward to it! Happy 2023,” posted another. “What a film Arjun Kapoor nailed it,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON