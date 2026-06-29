Gold and silver prices on June 29: Check today's rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata

Gold prices remained around ₹1.43 lakh across major Indian cities on Monday, with Chennai recording the highest rate among the metros. Silver prices also remained above ₹2,190 per 10 grams, with Chennai once again topping the list. The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹1,43,401 on June 29. (Unsplash)

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices across key cities in India.

Gold price today (24K) The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹1,43,401. Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest price at ₹1,44,710.78, followed by Kolkata at ₹1,44,545.18.

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Gold was priced at Rs1,43,558.41 in Mumbai, ₹1,43,415.00 in Bengaluru and ₹1,43,401.00 in Delhi.