Orry opens up on how he makes money, says one reel fetched him 76 lakh: 'For 15-25 lakhs, you can buy me for...'

Popular social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed attention online after revealing that he earned ₹76 lakh from a single reel. The content creator offered a candid look into his business model and personal finances during a conversation with Kavya Karnatac on the Learn by KK Create podcast.

Orry shared that people can hire him for a range of social occasions. (Instagram/@Orry)

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Speaking about his earnings, Orry said, “Last month I made ₹76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel,” leaving the host visibly surprised.

When asked about the different sources of his income, Orry explained that a significant portion comes from event appearances and what he described as “paid friendships”. “I make my most money from events and paid friendships,” he said.

Elaborating on the concept, Orry explained that people can hire him for a range of social occasions. He shared that clients can book him for lunches, dinners, weddings, birthdays and other gatherings, where he interacts with guests, poses for photographs and becomes part of the overall experience.

“(For) ₹15 to ₹25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy,” he said.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Orry also reflected on his popularity and personal brand, claiming that he has achieved a level of recognition that few public figures enjoy. “Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I’ve reached that status,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Orry also reflected on his popularity and personal brand, claiming that he has achieved a level of recognition that few public figures enjoy. “Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I’ve reached that status,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke about his finances, revealing that his parents continue to manage his money. When asked who handles his finances, he replied, “My mom and my dad.” To a follow-up question about whether they still manage his money, Orry responded, “I’m never gonna grow out of that.”

(Also Read: 'Babe, I do not know you': Orry threatens to sue influencer over 'defamatory' video)

Social media reactions

The video quickly caught the internet’s attention, prompting a wave of reactions. While some were surprised by Orry’s “ ₹76 lakh” claim, others praised his ability to turn his online fame into a lucrative business.

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One user wrote, “as a person you may be hate him, but he is a next level personal branding case study. He has created a brand of himself hate it or like it, he has legit following out of nothing, I would really love to listen how he created this out of thin air!”

“Insane! Some people in corporate jobs earn less in a year than Orry makes from one paid event,” commented another.

“I don't care what people thinks but he knows how to do business,” wrote a third user.