Oscars 2024: Meet Messi, a 7-year-old dog sitting among the celebrities at the 96th Academy Awards

While the celebrities swayed the Internet with their looks at the Oscars 2024, one adorable attendee at the awards managed to steal the spotlight. Any guesses who? Well, it's Messi, the 7-year-old border collie best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Anatomy of a Fall. Oscars 2024: Messi played Snoop in the film Anatomy of a Fall. (X/@KTSylar)

Messi portrays Snoop, Milo Machado-Graner's service dog, in the movie. After Milo finds his father dead, the film centres on a complex murder trial in which Sandra (Sandra Hüller) is the main suspect in her husband's demise. (Also Read: Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his first-ever award, the Internet says ‘it was long overdue’)

Messi has become a global celebrity since the film's premiere, attending award ceremonies and sitting down for interviews. After he was seen at the Oscars, people quickly took to X to share his pictures and videos.

Take a look at Messi enjoying Oscars 2024 here:

Anatomy of a Fall won in the category of Best Original Screenplay, and American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Robert Downey Jr also won his first-ever Oscar. The actor won in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Oppenheimer. The Zone of Interest won Best International Feature. This is the UK's third win in the category. (Also Read: Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet)

The film Poor Things won under three categories- Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph of The Holdovers won Best Supporting Actress. Tearful, Randolph accepted the award and said, "God is so good." Best Animated Short went to War is Over, a song that drew inspiration from the Music of John & Yoko. The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.