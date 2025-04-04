Menu Explore
Over 10-hour job interview, grueling 7-stage hiring process spark debate online

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 04, 2025 11:22 AM IST

A viral Reddit post reveals an intense interview process with over 6.75 hours of assessments, sparking frustration among job seekers.

A job interview roadmap shared on Reddit has ignited a heated discussion about excessive hiring processes. The roadmap, sent to a candidate by a recruiter, outlines a rigorous seven-stage selection process totalling over 10 hours and 45 minutes.

It was a seven-stage selection process totalling over 10 hours.(Pexel/Reddit )
It was a seven-stage selection process totalling over 10 hours.(Pexel/Reddit )

The process begins with a 45-minute recruiter phone interview, serving as an initial screening to assess basic qualifications and alignment with the company. Following this, candidates are required to complete a 30-minute at-home Ruby coding assessment, testing their technical skills in a controlled environment. If they pass these initial stages, they move on to a 60-minute hiring manager video interview, which delves deeper into their experience, problem-solving abilities, and overall fit for the role.

However, the real challenge comes in the final interview loop, a gruelling four-hour process spread across one to three business days. This phase includes four separate 60-minute interviews, each evaluating a different aspect of the candidate's capabilities. The System Design Interview assesses their ability to architect and scale complex systems, while the Coding Interview focuses on problem-solving and algorithmic thinking. The Interaction & Impact Interview examines their ability to work within teams and contribute to company goals, and finally, the Product & Delivery Interview tests their understanding of the company’s product and their approach to execution.

Take a look at the post:

Friend of mine got sent this by a recruiter
byu/Duifer inrecruitinghell

Redditors were quick to criticise the time-consuming approach. One user quipped, "This role better pay in the millions for that time commitment." Another blasted the process, stating, “If you need this many interviews to decide on an applicant, you're a f*ing dumbass. You at most need 2 and a very short screening call. That's it.”

Also read: Techie reveals 6 reasons why 90% of job seekers never land their dream jobs

Many in the comments echoed similar frustrations, calling out the growing trend of lengthy interview pipelines.

A user added, “I'd be withdrawing my application from consideration and making sure they know it is due to the ridiculous interview process.”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the post.

Also read: ‘Make America Go Away’: New spin on MAGA hat gains popularity with bold political message

