‘Pacific Mall ki yaad dila di’: Indian man surprised after spotting large desi crowd at mall in Canada

An Indian man recently shared a lighthearted moment from Canada that has struck a chord with many social media users. While exploring a shopping mall in Brampton, the man was surprised to see such a large number of Indians that the place reminded him of a popular mall back home in Delhi. An Indian man filmed a mall in Canada packed with desi crowd. (Instagram/shiv_s_arora100)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Shiv Swaroop shared a video of himself roaming inside the mall while observing the crowd around him. As the clip progresses, he can be heard commenting on the atmosphere in Hindi while pointing the camera around the bustling shopping area.

In the video, he says, “Subhash Nagar ke Pacific Mall me aaya hu Brampton ke,” which translates to English as, “I feel like I have come to Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, but this is Brampton.”

Caption adds to the relatable moment Swaroop also shared a caption that captured his surprise at the scene. The caption read, “Socha Canada aa ke sab alag hoga…Pacific Mall ki yaad dila di,” which translates to English as, “I thought everything would be different after coming to Canada, but this reminded me of Pacific Mall.”

Internet finds the moment relatable The clip has attracted several reactions from social media users, many of whom said they could relate to the experience.

One user wrote, “Haha so relatable.” Another commented, “Mini India.” A third user pointed out the obvious cultural presence, writing, “There are so many Indians.”

The humour of the moment also resonated with others. One person said, “Lol it made me laugh.” Another shared a similar experience, writing, “I always get that feeling whenever I am here.”

