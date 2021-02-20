Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people
Did that headline surprise you? Well, chances are this painting will have the same effect on you too. Also, it will leave you thoroughly impressed. Created by artist Sergi Cadenas, this oil painting changes into a different image as you move from one side to another.
A video showcasing the change has now captured people’s attention and left them mesmerised. Shared with the caption, “Lifetime portrayed in one painting,” the clip is incredible.
The video shows the painting hanging on a wall. As the camera moves from one side to the other, you see the change happening.
This is, however, not the only painting of Cadenas which shows this incredible technique. He adds this element to most of his paintings, reports Insider.
At the moment, Cadenas’ paintings are being displayed at an art gallery in Spain. Though it’s unknown who captured the video shared by the Twitter user or when, there is a possibility that it was recorded during the ongoing exhibition.
Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 6.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t help but express their excitement to the whole affair.
“Wow! I would love to have portraits like this of myself and loved ones adorning my walls as homage in remembrance. Is that strange? This is beautiful to me,” wrote a Twitter user.
“That artist’s talent is completely out of this world. Amazing,” shared another. “Well, this tweet aged well,” joked a third. “Oh! Wow! So beautiful,” said a fourth.
What so you think of the video?
