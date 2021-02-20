IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
trending

Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people

The painting is created by artist Sergi Cadenas.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST

Did that headline surprise you? Well, chances are this painting will have the same effect on you too. Also, it will leave you thoroughly impressed. Created by artist Sergi Cadenas, this oil painting changes into a different image as you move from one side to another.

A video showcasing the change has now captured people’s attention and left them mesmerised. Shared with the caption, “Lifetime portrayed in one painting,” the clip is incredible.

The video shows the painting hanging on a wall. As the camera moves from one side to the other, you see the change happening.

This is, however, not the only painting of Cadenas which shows this incredible technique. He adds this element to most of his paintings, reports Insider.

At the moment, Cadenas’ paintings are being displayed at an art gallery in Spain. Though it’s unknown who captured the video shared by the Twitter user or when, there is a possibility that it was recorded during the ongoing exhibition.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 6.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t help but express their excitement to the whole affair.

“Wow! I would love to have portraits like this of myself and loved ones adorning my walls as homage in remembrance. Is that strange? This is beautiful to me,” wrote a Twitter user.

“That artist’s talent is completely out of this world. Amazing,” shared another. “Well, this tweet aged well,” joked a third. “Oh! Wow! So beautiful,” said a fourth.

What so you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows a creation by the artist.(Facebook/@dabholkarsuman)
The image shows a creation by the artist.(Facebook/@dabholkarsuman)
trending

Artist in Maharashtra creates amazing artworks on stones. See pics

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Suman Dabholkar, a drawing teacher at a Thane school, uses his brush strokes and colours to paint images of prominent personalities on stones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
trending

Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
“Thank you for caring for her. I love to see her fly free, beautiful wing spread,” shared a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
trending

Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:16 PM IST
People on Instagram have used heart and clapping emojis to share their reaction to the performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
trending

Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The painting is created by artist Sergi Cadenas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“Their talent is raw, but obvious," reads a portion of the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
trending

Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The video was shared on official Instagram profile of Shared by Canterbury Cathedral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
trending

Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
A Twitter user termed the chapati as “Designer Roti”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
trending

Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Meet Keni the piglet and Lil the Great Pyrenees — two of the free-range friends living their best lives at a farm stay and animal rescue resort on the Colorado River," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
trending

Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:14 PM IST
There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
trending

Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST
“Oh my goodness, this is so cute,” reacted a Redditor while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
trending

Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST
While sharing the image of the dish, the Twitter user called it “Strawbiryani”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:25 AM IST
"To Mars, with love," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
trending

‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
"Wow that looks so beautiful," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
trending

Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The selected candidates are required to present the company with an honest report about the sleeping environments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
trending

Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
It is the fourth baby for Duzy and her mate, Garetto, both of whom are 6 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dan Holmes, a resident of Southlake, Texas, rescuing his dog Christi. (Facebook/Dan Holmes)
Dan Holmes, a resident of Southlake, Texas, rescuing his dog Christi. (Facebook/Dan Holmes)
trending

Texas man rescues pet dog that fell into freezing pool. ‘Hero,’ say netizens

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Dan Holmes shared a video of the scary moment his dog Christi fell through ice covering the pool in order to warn others with pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP