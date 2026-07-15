Pakistani pretending to be Indian exposed after trying to hug comedian on stage

A bizarre interaction unfolded between comedian Kate Hu and an audience member during a recent stand-up show, a video of which is now going viral online. Footage shows the audience member — a desi man — first claiming that he is Indian, then trying to hug Wu without her consent, getting called out for it, and finally confessing that he is Pakistani.

The Pakistani man was filmed trying to hug comedian Kate Hu without her consent.

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The incident has sparked outrage online, with Indian viewers slamming the audience member for pretending to be Indian.

Here’s what happened

On July 6, comedian Kate Hu shared a video on Instagram that shows her addressing a couple in the audience during a stand-up show. The woman is presumably Chinese and Hu asks her whether her boyfriend is Indian.

“So you’re Chinese. And he’s Indian, right?” Hu asks the woman, who replies in the affirmative by saying “Unfortunately”.

Hu then reveals that her own boyfriend is Indian.

“He’s a different species,” the woman in the audience tells Hu.

Man tries to hug comedian

In a bizarre turn of events, the man then got up and tried to hug Kate Hu. The comedian immediately rebuffed him. “No touching the comedian,” read the on-screen caption on her video, which shows her pushing the man away.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking into the microphone, Hu questioned the man’s attempt to hug her. She then asked him a question that led to his confession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking into the microphone, Hu questioned the man’s attempt to hug her. She then asked him a question that led to his confession. {{/usCountry}}

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“Which state of India are you from?” the Chinese comedian asked the man.

Failing to answer, the man acknowledged that he is from Pakistan. “Uh, I am from Pakistan,” he was heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below:

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The video was recently reposted on X, where it has sparked a debate.

“Pakistanis are really suffering from identity crisis at the last stage,” read one comment on X.

“Never seen an Indian claiming to be Pakistani abroad, why do Pakis then claim to be Indians?” another person questioned.

The comments were similar on Instagram, where one viewer wrote: “Pretending to be Indian abroad gets caught.”

(Also read: Pakistani man travels to India on IndiGo flight, surprises Mumbai airport officials)