Pakistani woman of Mera Dil Ye Pukare fame shares video of kid recreating her dance routine

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen at least one video related to the Pakistani woman of Mera Dil Ye Pukare fame. Instagram user Ayesha captured people’s attention by her unique dance routine to the old Hindi song from the 1954 film Nagin. Since her video went viral, the Internet is flooded with various clips of people recreating her dance routine. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It shows a kid perfectly enacting the dance routine. The clip has impressed many, including Ayesha who has also posted the video as her Instagram story.

The video was originally shared on the page of Instagram user Raena. “Dancing on this super trending song,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video and also Ayesha’s Instagram Story:

Instagram Story by Pakistani woman of Mera Dil Ye Pukare fame.(Instagram/@oyee_ayesha)

The video, since being shared about 21 hours ago, has collected over 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 2,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wowww super.....it's trending.....has gone super viral,” commented another. “Bravo,” posted a third. “You did it very well....,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.