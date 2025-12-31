Pakistani woman rants about boiling unpasteurised milk: ‘One thing I hate about Pakistan’

A Pakistani woman has sparked a heated debate on social media after ranting about the chore of boiling unpasteurised milk. Maya Khan shared an Instagram video that shows opening and boiling packets of unpasteurised milk while complaining about the task. Maya Khan shared a rant about boiling milk in Pakistan. (Instagram/@mmkhan2020)

“The one thing I hate about Pakistan is boiling this milk. I absolutely hate it,” Khan was seen telling the camera.

“The kids need milk at night. I come home at 1 am and boil this milk. You know how hard this is? It’s inconvenient,” she said. “This is an extra task for me. While I’m tired. I am so tired I just want to hit the sack.”

The Pakistani woman noted how her task did not end with boiling the milk – she then had to take the malai off, strain it, put it into bottles, and cool it down.

“I just want my gallons of milk from Aldi or Walmart,” said Khan.

What is unpasteurised milk?

Unpasteurised milk, also called raw milk, is milk that has not been heat-treated (pasteurised) to kill harmful bacteria.

According to a recent study from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, over 95% of milk in Pakistan is consumed in its raw form. In several parts of India, too, milk is often raw, but boiled before consumption.

Boiling milk at home kills most harmful bacteria, including E coli, Salmonella and Listeria, much like pasteurisation does. It is therefore common practice in countries like India and Pakistan to boil milk before consumption, especially when it comes from local dairies or vendors.

Video sparks debate

Maya Khan’s video has garnered nearly 4 lakh views on Instagram, where it sparked a discussion on milk available in Pakistan.

“Instead of hating and moaning, why don’t you actually go to the market and look around? Pasteurised milk and plenty of other amenities are readily available, just like in the West. Pakistan isn’t behind—it’s unequal. If you have money, almost every comfort and luxury exists here. So maybe explore before complaining,” wrote one person.

“Its not a Pakistan problem, it’s a You problem,” another said.

“Fresh pasteurised milk in bottles (like Walmart and Aldi) also available in Pakistan. Go for that,” one viewer suggested.