Pakistani woman recalls job interview experience that transformed her outlook on rejection: ‘It was a lesson’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 03, 2025 06:58 AM IST

A Pakistani woman shared how a job interview rejection led her to realize the importance of personal branding, prompting a shift in her career perspective.

A Pakistani woman’s thought-provoking experience during a job interview has sparked an important discussion about personal branding and career growth. Despite not landing the role, her encounter left a profound impact on her perspective, prompting reflection among many professionals.

Pakistani woman shared her job interview experience where rejection sparked a shift in her career.(LinkedIn/Hiba Hanif)
Pakistani woman shared her job interview experience where rejection sparked a shift in her career.(LinkedIn/Hiba Hanif)

Hiba Hanif, a Karachi-based social media manager, took to LinkedIn to share how a recent job interview became a turning point in her career. She had applied for a position closely aligned with her experience and underwent an intense one-hour interview with a panel of three experts.

A question that changed everything

Although she wasn’t selected, one question from the company’s CEO lingered in her mind: "You're helping other people build their online presence, but what about your own personal brand?"

This moment, Hiba admitted, was an eye-opener. She realised that while she had been dedicated to enhancing others’ digital identities, she had neglected her own. Instead of feeling disheartened by the rejection, she saw it as a much-needed "wake-up call."

“Whether you're seeking a job, freelance clients, or industry recognition, having a strong personal brand makes all the difference. It’s your portfolio, your credibility, and your proof of work—all in one,” she wrote in her post.

She concluded by asking others if they had ever been so engrossed in their work for others that they forgot to invest in themselves.

Take a look here at the post:

Social media users relate to her experience

Hiba’s post struck a chord with many LinkedIn users, with several sharing their thoughts and experiences.

One user commented that this was a “powerful lesson” and that they too had never thought about building their own brand. Another wrote, “This really makes me rethink my career approach. I’ve spent years boosting others’ businesses but never worked on my own visibility.”

A user who had faced a similar situation shared, “I had a mentor tell me the same thing, and it completely changed my perspective.”

Some praised the CEO’s insightful question, with one user noting, “That’s the kind of leadership we need—leaders who challenge us to grow.”

Another user added, “Rejections are redirections. This post proves it.”

