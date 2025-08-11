Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz launches ‘trackless tram’; internet says, ‘that’s just a bus’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:33 pm IST

Maryam Nawaz, chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab, has launched what she hailed as South Asia’s “first-ever trackless tram”

Maryam Nawaz, chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab, has launched what she hailed as South Asia’s “first-ever trackless tram”. Internet users, however, were less than impressed, with many pointing out that a trackless tram is basically a bus.

Maryam Nawaz is the chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan.
Maryam Nawaz is the chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, Pakistan’s first fully electric, trackless tram — the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (Sart) system — was launched on Tuesday. Maryam Nawaz boarded the zero-emission vehicle for its inaugural ride.

However, a video of Nawaz launching the trackless tram became the object of mockery online. “Ladies and gentlemen, South Asia’s first ever Track-less tram soon starting its service in Lahore, Punjab under Maryam Nawaz,” read the caption of the video.

The video racked up over 2.6 million views on X, where a majority of the comments called the tram a bus.

Trackless tram gets trolled

“That’s a bus,” read one comment under the clip.

“Still can't think of a single advantage this fictional tram gives us over a regular bus except that it's good for a Maryam Nawaz photoshoot and PR video,” another commenter said.

One X user wrote: “Important reminder. There is no such thing as a trackless tram”.

“I love how countries just reinvent buses and give them hi-tech sounding names like ‘autonomous rail-less transportation hypercarriage’ and shill accounts just eat it up,” another X user quipped.

A tram vs a bus

A tram is like a street train that runs on rails, usually powered by electricity from overhead wires, and follows a fixed track. A bus, on the other hand, runs on regular roads without rails, can change routes easily, and is usually powered by diesel, gas or batteries.

A trackless tram is therefore essentially a bus with a tram-like design and tech upgrades.

Pakistan’s fully electric, zero-emission tram developed by Norinco International can transport up to 320 passengers in its three compartments. A fourth coach can be added to boost capacity to more than 400 passengers.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz launches ‘trackless tram’; internet says, ‘that’s just a bus’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On