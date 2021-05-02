Panda mom and cub enjoying time together is absolutely adorable to watch. Seen viral clip yet?

If you’re someone who loves watching adorable panda videos, then you may be aware of the giant panda mom Mei Xiang and her adorable cub Xiao Qi Ji. Residents at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the videos of the panda duo often leave people smiling. Case in point, this clip of the mother and son hanging out together. There is a chance that the clip will make you say “aww” because of the sheer adorableness it captures.

“Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is very engaged with his surroundings! Soon, he will start husbandry training, enabling him to participate in his own healthcare,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the Instagram video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look what the video shows:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 35,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Just sitting with my momma in the shade in the pretty green grass, munching on a snack, listening to the birdies and living my best life!” shared an Instagram user. “I love these updates! He’s gotten so big,” shared another. “Having a picnic in the sun with mom! So lovely these two,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

