Pandas somersault and slide in snow, video is a delight to watch
There is something absolutely adorable about watching videos which showcase pandas. The antics of the fluffy creatures often make for a delightful watch. Case in point, this video of two pandas sliding and somersaulting in snow. Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you with a smile on your face and happiness in your heart.
National Zoo posted the clip on their official Twitter profile. “Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.” they wrote.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip to know why it has now won people over.
Since being shared, it has gathered more than 6.8 million views. It has also accumulated tons of likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the video.
“My dream job would be working with panda bears... I would be happy cleaning their habitats, watching them play. You don't even have to pay me. Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “I can’t stop watching this,” shared another. We can’t either.
As for this individual, they wrote, “Favorite video of the, day thank you for sharing - take good care of these animals please.” Another person said, “Honestly, I don't think any other animal makes their own fun as much, and plays as much as pandas do!!!”
What do you think of the video? Did it make you smile too?
