Panoramic view of train crossing lush landscape of Dara Ghats wows people

Published on Jul 29, 2022 06:28 PM IST
The wonderful video showing the panoramic view of train crossing lush landscape of Dara Ghats was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the panoramic view of train crossing lush landscape of Dara Ghats.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever taken a long journey through train? Isn’t it really incredible when the train crosses trough picturesque locations? If you are someone who loves taking train rides for long journeys, then here is a video that can leave you very happy. The video shows a train crossing the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Maharashtra.

Ministry of Railways took to their official Twitter handle to share the video. “Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway [West Central Railway],” the department wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a vast landscape surrounded by green all around. A train is seen crossing the area. One can only imagine how incredible the view must look from inside the train.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “It’s like 'once in a lifetime journey'! Congratulations to the Railways!” posted a Twitter user. “Fantastic,” expressed another. “Lovely,” wrote a third.

