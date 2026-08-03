'Papa, pata hai kya hua?': Little girl who got no friendship band last year receives sweetest surprise this time

A little girl's emotional Friendship Day story has left social media smiling. Last year, she returned home disappointed after giving friendship bands to her classmates but receiving none in return. This year, however, the tables turned as her friends surprised her with several friendship bands, making the moment even more special.

The little girl's heartwarming Friendship Day comeback has won hearts. (Instagram/@thedanikachaudhary)

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The touching video, shared by Instagram user Arun Tomar, has resonated with many viewers who said the clip reminded them of their own childhood experiences and the importance of kindness.

The caption of the post reads, "Remember last year no one gave her friendship band... aaj dekho kya hua."

The video begins with a clip from last year. Arun's daughter is seen telling her father, "Papa, maine toh sabko de diya, lekin kisi ne mujhe nahi diya," referring to the friendship bands she had handed out to her classmates. Despite wearing a faint smile, her disappointment is evident.

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{{^usCountry}} Her father comforts her by saying, "Sab teri tarah, meri tarah nahi hote na. Tum toh chaar din se friendship band ke liye excited thi." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her father comforts her by saying, "Sab teri tarah, meri tarah nahi hote na. Tum toh chaar din se friendship band ke liye excited thi." {{/usCountry}}

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The little girl replies, "Aap hi toh bolte ho friend se pyaar karte hain."

Her father asks, "Woh tumse pyaar nahi karte?"

She answers innocently, "Karte hain, lekin woh bhool gaye the."

A text on the video reveals that although she did not cry in front of the camera, she broke down after reaching home.

The clip then cuts to this year's Friendship Day. Bursting into the room with excitement, she tells her father, "Papa, pata hai kya hua?"

When he asks what happened, she proudly shows the friendship bands covering her wrist.

She says, "Waise toh kal hai, lekin sabne aaj hi de diya. Main kisi ke liye lekar bhi nahi gayi thi, phir bhi sabne mujhe diya."

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She then happily points to each band, sharing which friend gave it to her.

Check out the full video below:

Internet says the video healed their inner child

"I'm glad this cutie had a great Friendship Day this year. Once again, Happy Friendship Day, cutie. Sending you hugs and lots of love," wrote one user.

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Another commented, "God bless you, cutie."

A parent shared a personal story, writing, "I just bought 18 friendship bands for my 10 year old son. I asked him, 'Do you need so many?' He said, 'It's okay if they don't want to give me a band, but I want to make them feel special. This is my style.' I feel so proud of this generation that values emotions and kindness."

"I don't know what, but this healed something in me," wrote one person, while another added, "Seeing her happy healed my inner child somehow."

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Others commented, "So happy," "This is so cute," "I'm so proud of you, baby girl," and "So proud of her growth."

One user also praised her parents, writing, "I admire and appreciate how calm she stayed when she didn't receive any bands last year. Kudos to her parents for teaching her patience. Look at her happiness this year. It is beyond words."