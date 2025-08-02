Parents allegedly leave 10-year-old at airport to go on vacation after realising his passport expired

A woman claiming to be an air-operations coordinator at an airport in Spain alleged on TikTok that the parents of a 10-year-old left him at an airport terminal and went on with their vacation after spotting that his passport had expired. According to reports, the parents ditched the kid to board their plane and asked a relative to pick the boy up. The parents asked a relative to pick the kid up after leaving him alone in an airport in Spain. (Unsplash/ylucic)

Lilian claimed that the boy was discovered alone by the authorities. “[The kid] told [police] that his parents were on the plane, on their way to their home country for vacation,” she claimed while speaking Spanish in the TikTok video, reports the New York Post.

“The explanation given was that the child was traveling with an expired passport from Spain, and needed a travel visa,” said Lilian. “Since he didn’t have a visa, they left the kid in the terminal and called a relative to pick him up,” she continued.

The kid was reportedly found while waiting for his relative to pick him up from the airport. Lillian later claimed, “I didn’t see it as normal,” adding, “The police didn’t see it as normal either.”

"How is it possible for parents to leave their ten-year-old son at the terminal because he cannot travel due to documentation issues?" Lilian continued. "They call a relative but the relative may take half an hour, about an hour, about three hours and they take the flight so calmly and leave the child behind!"

According to a Fox News report, the airport authority contacted the pilot of the plane the kid’s parents boarded. The pilot reportedly asked, “If someone had left a child in the terminal and no one had answered, " but later, the parents were located, who were travelling with another younger child. They were reportedly taken to the police station to their son.

“I’m an air traffic controller, and as a controller, I’ve seen a lot of things, but this has been completely surreal,” Lilian said in her video. “I’m amazed to think how parents could possibly leave their ten-year-old son at the terminal because he can’t travel due to documentation issues,” she added.