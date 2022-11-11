Parents give a wholesome surprise to daughter after she clears NEET. Watch

In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a young girl's parents surprising her with an iPhone 12, and the reason will surely melt your heart. In a video shared by Instagram user @rjmahek, she says that she had planned to surprise her daughter on her 18th birthday. She further added that her daughter secured the first position in her school and topped in the science section. The young girl also scored a whopping 680/720 in the NEET exam. While the girl never asked for any gifts, her parents surprised her with a new phone.

As her parents are bringing her the phone, the girl is taken aback and cannot believe the moment. She gives a wide smile of happiness and opens up the box. In the video's caption, the woman also wrote, "We decided to surprise our daughter on her 18th bday. She never asked anything from us. Whenever we ask her what do you want, and she says, "I have plenty of things,""I have Everything" Bless to have her as a daughter."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than seven lakh times and also has several likes and comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Congratulations to your daughter. Looking at this reel has surely motivated me for my exam today." A second person added, "In the first few seconds, I was like, "ya, she belongs to a well-to-do family, so they bought her a costly phone bla bla bla," but after watching her achievements, I was like "bro, this girl has achieved this" all the best to her for all her future goals." A third person added, "This just made me cry because after 10th boards, even I got a cell phone as a gift from dad. "