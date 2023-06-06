'Part of neck to King Charles, piece of heart to Elon Musk': PETA founder in her will

Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), recently updated her will with certain conditions meant to continue her animal rights advocacy even after her death. PETA shared a press release revealing how Ingrid Newkirk plans to raise her voice for animals after she passes away. PETA founder added in her will that she will give a part of her neck to King Charles.(Reuters)

Due to the Royal Family's long history of involvement with pigeon racing, Newkirk has requested that a piece of her neck be sent to King Charles if they do not stop supporting the activity. She also added that the UK's Ministry of Defence should receive some of Newkirk's bare skin if it continues to use actual bear skin for the King's Guards' hats, despite the availability of artificial fur. Additionally, she requested that a piece of her heart be sent to billionaire Elon Musk so he can clone it, in response to his brain implant company Neuralink’s testing on animals.

Among other requests, Newkirk added that she wants her skin to be peeled off and turned into fashion products such as bags, belts, and more. She also wants one of her legs to be used as an umbrella stand.

