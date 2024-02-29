Passenger calls home to say goodbye during helicopter crash. Watch terrifying video

A harrowing incident unfolded in Colombia when a helicopter with six people onboard crashed shortly after take-off in Medellin, Colombia, on February 26. After the crash, it got stuck on the side of a building, prompting a massive rescue effort involving over 70 responders. A terrifying video from inside the helicopter minutes before its crash has gone viral on the Internet, sending chills down people’s spines. The helicopter hangs from the roof of a building after crashing due to strong winds, according to authorities, in Medellin, Colombia. (REUTERS)

According to Daily Mail, the pilot, copilot, and all four passengers survived. One of the passengers was rushed to the hospital for a leg injury and lacerations to the body.

The helicopter that came crashing down was only meant to be in the air for 12 minutes to take passengers to a restaurant named Hangar 45, where they can experience fine dining, The Sun reported.

One of the passengers Luisa Osorio and her boyfriend Francisco Salas thought they would not make it out alive. Osorio also recalled rescuers instructing them ‘not to move’ as they pulled them out, Daily Mail quoted Colombian newspaper Noticias Caracol.

The now-viral video shows the helicopter swivelling mid-air shortly after take-off, thus turning the ride into a nightmare. Another passenger named Salas had a video chat with his parents in the United States to say ‘thank you and goodbye to everyone’. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Dad. I just got in a helicopter crash. I am stuck in a building, and I am really high up. I love you and I just want to say thank you so much for everything you have done, dad. I love you.”

