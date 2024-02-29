 Passenger calls home to say goodbye during helicopter crash. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Passenger calls home to say goodbye during helicopter crash. Watch terrifying video

Passenger calls home to say goodbye during helicopter crash. Watch terrifying video

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 29, 2024 02:40 PM IST

A helicopter came crashing down moments after taking off in Colombia. All six people aboard the helicopter survived.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Colombia when a helicopter with six people onboard crashed shortly after take-off in Medellin, Colombia, on February 26. After the crash, it got stuck on the side of a building, prompting a massive rescue effort involving over 70 responders. A terrifying video from inside the helicopter minutes before its crash has gone viral on the Internet, sending chills down people’s spines.

The helicopter hangs from the roof of a building after crashing due to strong winds, according to authorities, in Medellin, Colombia. (REUTERS)
The helicopter hangs from the roof of a building after crashing due to strong winds, according to authorities, in Medellin, Colombia. (REUTERS)

Read| IndiGo passengers panic amid turbulence due to bad weather, video from inside the flight goes viral

According to Daily Mail, the pilot, copilot, and all four passengers survived. One of the passengers was rushed to the hospital for a leg injury and lacerations to the body.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The helicopter that came crashing down was only meant to be in the air for 12 minutes to take passengers to a restaurant named Hangar 45, where they can experience fine dining, The Sun reported.

One of the passengers Luisa Osorio and her boyfriend Francisco Salas thought they would not make it out alive. Osorio also recalled rescuers instructing them ‘not to move’ as they pulled them out, Daily Mail quoted Colombian newspaper Noticias Caracol.

The now-viral video shows the helicopter swivelling mid-air shortly after take-off, thus turning the ride into a nightmare. Another passenger named Salas had a video chat with his parents in the United States to say ‘thank you and goodbye to everyone’. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Dad. I just got in a helicopter crash. I am stuck in a building, and I am really high up. I love you and I just want to say thank you so much for everything you have done, dad. I love you.”

Watch the video here:

Also Read| Drunk passenger causes chaos on Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad, cabin crew forced to handcuff him

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since received a flurry of views and comments. An individual wrote, “Thank God they all survived. I’m so thankful.” “OMG! This is terrifying,” added another. A third posted, “God! This is such an upsetting clip.” “Heartbreaking,” joined a fourth. A fifth chimed in, “Oh so glad they all survived.” “As a father, damn, is all I can say. I’d be so broken by a call like this,” expressed a sixth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On