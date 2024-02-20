Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight faces turbulence due to bad weather, lands safely. Watch

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar underwent severe turbulence due to inclement weather conditions on February 19. The flight departed six minutes behind schedule from Delhi and landed almost half an hour late in Srinagar. A video from the flight has been doing the rounds on social media. It shows people praying in panic during the turbulent flight. Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar. (X/@kashur_tamadun)

“An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by severe turbulence due to bad weather. A narrow escape. Avoid travelling in bad weather,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

In the video, passengers can be heard praying as the plane continues to shake. Some can be seen holding the handles of their seats.

Watch the video below:

After the incident, IndiGo issued a statement saying that the flight landed safely in Srinagar. “IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols, and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” news agency ANI quoted IndiGo.

IndiGo informed passengers on February 20 that the flight departures and arrivals will be impacted due to the bad weather conditions.

“In 2021, I was travelling back from Bengaluru to Kashmir and saw the worst turbulence. The aeroplane just made a jump and everyone panicked after that. The continuous vibrations made the plane dance in clouds and rain. Now I fear travelling by air,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Happens while descending through the cloud cover . Aircrafts are designed to withstand way higher turbulence . So have faith in the Almighty and no need to panic.”

“Such incidents are terribly scary. About 40 years ago, only one or two flights a day would operate on this stretch,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Due to bad weather flights are delayed.”