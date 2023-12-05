Passenger claims to find blood stains on Air Transat flight, shares video. Watch

A passenger travelling on an Air Transat claimed that she spotted 'fresh blood stains' on one of the seats on the flight. What's more, when she informed the flight attendants about it, they handed her disinfectant wipes to clean it herself. Since the woman shared about her ordeal, it went viral on social media. Blood stains the seat of a flight. (X/@birgitomo )

"Dear @airtransat What more can I say? As if it was not enough to find fresh blood on the seat in front of me, one of your flight attendants provided me with disinfectant wipes to wipe it off with my bare hands. Thank God for common sense, I asked for gloves and wiped the blood off as told. Next time, feel free to call on me to help you clean the entire plane so this never happens again," wrote X user @birgitomo as she shared about the incident. (Also Read: '2 hours late, no seats': IndiGo passenger shares ordeal on X, airline reacts)

She also shared a video where you can see her cleaning the stains from the seats.

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on December 3. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh likes. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several were shocked by the incident.

Here's what people are saying about the tweet here:

An individual wrote, "Back in the day my aunt worked for Delta. She was cleaning staff. They decided to discontinue this because there was no time between flights anymore. Disgusting that we get to sit in a damn petri dish because they want to cram as many flights in as they can."

A second shared, "I wipe down my seat area on every flight - especially the headrest. It’s the worst for contamination."

A third commented, "I always bring disinfectant wipes with me on an aeroplane. Always."

"I always carry hospital-grade wipes and clean my airplane seat and tray. The wipes inevitably end up black. Doesn’t matter which airline," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "My husband and I always bring disinfectant wipes and wipe down the entire area and then put covers on our trays. And we wear masks."