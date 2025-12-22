Passenger uses damaged phone during metro ride, internet reacts with empathy over silent struggles

A short video filmed inside a metro coach has struck a chord with social media users after showing a passenger calmly using a mobile phone with a completely damaged screen. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user identified as Rakesh Das, has sparked widespread discussion around financial pressures, resilience and the unseen challenges many people face during their daily commute. A passenger spotted in a metro using a broken phone went viral,(Instagram/dolph_14)

The video shows a man seated inside the metro, holding a phone whose screen appears entirely shattered, with nothing visible on the display. Despite the condition of the device, he continues to use it with quiet focus, seemingly unaware that he is being filmed.

Watch the clip here:

Video goes viral within days

Uploaded a few days ago, the clip has already crossed 2.7 million views, attracting thousands of likes and comments. Many viewers related the scene to their own experiences of making do with limited resources while balancing work, family and financial responsibilities.

Several users pointed out that a broken phone does not necessarily reflect carelessness. Instead, it may indicate priorities shaped by necessity. For many, replacing a phone is not urgent when essentials such as rent, food and education take precedence.

Internet responds with compassion

The comment section quickly filled with messages expressing empathy, solidarity and respect. One user wrote, “This hit me hard because I have been there, using a phone till its last breath because responsibilities come first.” Another commented, “People laugh at broken phones but they do not see the bills waiting at home.”

A third user shared, “He is not poor in dignity. He is just strong enough to adjust and move on.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “Not everyone upgrades phones every year, some of us upgrade our patience.” Another remarked, “This is the reality of many middle class lives, silent struggles no one talks about.”

“I used my cracked phone for two years after my father fell ill,” one user wrote, while another added, “This reminds me of my early working days, every rupee mattered.” One comment read, “Respect to him for focusing on life instead of appearances,” while another summed it up by saying, “Empathy costs nothing, judgement costs humanity.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)