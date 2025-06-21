Passengers claim napkins used to fix ‘hissing’ sound in Air India flight, airline responds

Passengers on an Air India flight from Delhi to Hong Kong complained that a "shaking, hissing" sound was heard from the door of the Boeing 787 aircraft after the plane took off, a report by the Times of India said. However, the airline clarified that the sound originated from a “decorative panel” in the door. The Air India flight landed safely in Hong Kong, the report added.(Representational, Reuters)

A social media user shared a photo, reportedly taken inside the flight, claiming that when passengers complained of the "hissing, growling noises" made by the door, the cabin crew stuffed napkins in it to reduce the noise.

The issue was shared by a LinkedIn user who claimed that a passenger on Air India flight AI 314 from New Delhi to Hong Kong on June 1, told him that the aircraft door started shaking an hour after taking off.

"Air hostesses jumped into action, holding and pushing the door back, using paper napkins to tighten the door. Thankfully, the flight landed safely in Hong Kong. Scary 15-minute trauma as reported by the passenger," he wrote, sharing a picture from inside the flight, purportedly showing napkins stuffed along the edge of the door.

Air India responds to claims

In a statement quoted by the Times of India, Air India clarified that the aircraft underwent multiple checks before it was cleared for operations on June 1. It clarified that the “hissing” was coming from a decorative panel on the door, and the crew's actions lessened the noise to help the passengers.

“A hissing sound started emanating from the decorative door panel mid-flight, and after assessing that there was no risk to safety, crew took action to alleviate the noise. After landing in Hong Kong airport, the aircraft underwent checks by the engineering team," the statement said.

The airline added that the aircraft was cleared to fly back after checks in Hong Kong and returned to Delhi without any complaints. “All safety parameters were found to be in compliance and the aircraft was cleared for service. There was no such noise during the return flight AI315 from Hong Kong to Delhi. We would like to reiterate that the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” it added.